Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Reacts After Being Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Urvashi Rautela is breaking the internet with her sexy look at the Cannes 2023. The Bollywood actress walked the Cannes red carpet for the second year in a row. Urvashi opted for a wide range of exotic outfits for the big event which also included a fuchsia pink strapless tulle gown for the opening ceremony. However, when the social media sensation walked the red carpet for Kaibutsu (Monster) on Wednesday, she was mistaken as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by the local paparazzi.

Glossing about the same, Urvashi took to her Instagram stories and shared news snippets of such claims. She also wrote in her post,

Advertisement

“Come on guys! So basically you want me to scowl at French media and paparazzi."

Check out her post:

In a rather enchanting continuation of her mesmerizing journey through the Cannes Film Festival, the stunning Urvashi Rautela once again graced the illustrious red carpet, leaving onlookers absolutely amazed with her extraordinary and imaginative ensemble.

On the third day of the film festival, Urvashi walked into the premier of the final chapter of Indiana Jones, ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ in an off-shoulder pastel gown with intricate threadwork on the bodice. The highlight of this ensemble was the bottom half enhanced with applique work in diminishing shades of blue, which gave an illusion of fish scales. While her exquisite attire garnered attention and admiration, it was her audacious and unconventional choice of makeup that truly stole the spotlight and became the talk of the town.

Advertisement

Embracing a vibrant blue lip, Urvashi revived a spellbinding Cannes red carpet moment that had somewhat been previously immortalized by the esteemed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Urvashi Rautela’s choice of a vibrant blue lip at the Cannes Film Festival has sparked discussions among fashion enthusiasts, and people on the internet cannot help but draw comparisons to Aishwarya’s notable red carpet moment from the past. The internet at the moment is torn apart between trying to understand whether it was an attempt to copy Ash, or can it be seen as a heartfelt tribute to the brilliant actress.