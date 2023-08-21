'Can't Contain Excitement': Dulquer Salmaan On King Of Kotha Trailer At Times Square

King of Kotha starring Dulquer Salmaan is creating the right buzz ahead of its release. In a surprising move, the film recently stepped in with a unique promotional strategy. As per the latest reports, the trailer of King of Kotha has been featured at the iconic Times Square in New York City, USA. This also made King Of Kotha the first Malayalam film to be featured at the renowned location.

The delightful video of the exciting moment was shared by the actor Dulquer himself on his social media handle. Accompanying the video was a heartfelt caption in which Dulquer expressed his emotions. He wrote, “Cannot contain my excitement. “King of Kotha" has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Times Square several times, I never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema."