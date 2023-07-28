Captain Miller Teaser: Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable In Beard, Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar

Dhanush is celebrating his 40th birthday on Friday, July 28. On this special day, the makers of his upcoming film Captain Miller surprised all by dropping the teaser of the much-awaited movie. It begins with a glimpse of a ‘WANTED’ poster of Miller aka Eesa aka Analeesan, played by Dhanush. The teaser then features several top-notch action sequences. From soldiers running around to gunshots and Dhanush walking in the middle of a battlefield, it promises that the film will be a treat for action lovers.

What will surely impress you in Captain Miller teaser is Dhanush’s look. He is seen sporting a long beard and a man bun. The actor looks intense and leaves fans excited about the movie. Watch the Captain Miller teaser here:

Reacting to the teaser, one of the fans wrote “That handpump scene literally giving me goosebumps now. Imagine the crowd reaction when it will be played in the theatre." Another user sent best wishes to the makers and wrote, “All the best to the entire team of captain miller." “This movie going to be one of the best action-adventure films," another fan commented.

Captain Miller is a historical action-adventure film which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead opposite Dhanush. It also features several other actors including Nassar, Elango Kumaravel, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Vinoth Kishan, Viji Chandrasekhar, Bala Saravanan, and Sumesh Moor. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller is currently in the final stages of its production.