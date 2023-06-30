Carry on Jatta 3 Box Office Day 1: Gippy Grewal Film Becomes Biggest Punjabi Opener, Earns Rs 5.2 Cr

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa starrer Carry On Jatta 3 finally got released in the theatres on June 29 amid wait and anticipation. Helmed by Smeep Kang, the Punjabi comedy film, just like the monsoons, have opened up to a good start by bringing much needed respite to Punjabi box office. Going by the reports, Carry On Jatta 3 managed to beat it’s predecessor Carry On Jatta 2 by a whopping 40 per cent of margin.

According to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the Punjabi film collected Rs Rs 5.2 crores gross at the box office, thus breaking the previous it’s record. Had it not been for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic saga SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the Gippy Grewal-Sonam Bajwa starrer would have earned a sum of Rs 4 crore net in East Punjab alone as ascertained by the report. Bringing more laurels to the Punjabi film culture, Carry On Jatta 3 added more feathers to it’s cap by not only recording the highest opening day collection but also becoming the highest single-day grosser after Saunkan Saunkne that had grossed Rs 4.7 crores on it’s first day of run.