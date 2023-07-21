Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa Starrer Becomes 1st Punjabi Film To Enter Rs 100 Cr Club

In the world of Punjabi cinema, Carry on Jatta 3 has become the talk of the town. While critics may have mixed opinions about the film, the ultimate rewarders, the audience, have embraced it with open arms. The film has become one of the most commercially successful Punjabi film in recent time and has also entered the Rs 100 crore club. The Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa Starrer has also become the first film to mint Rs 100 crore in the Punjabi film circuit.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the big update and wrote, ‘CARRY ON JATTA 3’ CREATES HISTORY… #Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta3 sets a NEW BENCHMARK at the *Worldwide #Boxoffice*… Besides, #CarryOnJatta3 is #GippyGrewal’s HIGHEST GROSSING FILM, overtaking his previous best #CarryOnJatta2 by a big margin. #GippyGrewal #SonamBajwa #HumbleMotionPictures

Carry on Jatta 3, the third instalment in the Carry on Jatta series, has created waves in the industry. The first film hit the screens in 2012, followed by the second in 2018, and now the highly anticipated third chapter has made its way to theatres on June 29. With Punjabi superstars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa leading the pack, the movie boasts an impressive cast that includes Kavita Kaushik, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, Karamjit Anmol and other talented actors from the Punjabi film fraternity.