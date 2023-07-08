Carry On Jatta 3 Is The Highest-Grossing Punjabi Film

In the world of Punjabi cinema, Carry on Jatta 3 has become the talk of the town. While critics may have mixed opinions about the film, the ultimate rewarders, the audience, have embraced it with open arms. And the numbers don’t lie – it has been a roaring success since its release nine days ago, captivating audiences not just in India but also in other countries. This Punjabi blockbuster has not only won hearts but has also shattered records.

According to a report published by Pinkvilla, Carry on Jatta 3 has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time, impressing audiences across the globe. With a staggering gross of over Rs. 64 crore, including Rs. 32.25 crore in India and Rs. 32 crore from overseas markets, the film is on the path to crossing the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide.

Film critic Taran Adarsh said, “Carry On Jatta 3’ is highest grossing Punjabi film *worldwide*…Carry On Jatta 3 creates history at the *worldwide #boxoffice* in its *extended* week 1."