Carry On Jatta 3 Lands In Trouble, Complaint Filed For 'Hurting Hindu Sentiments'

Smeep Kang’s directorial Carry On Jatta 3 has been enjoying significant success at the box office. However, the film starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi has now landed in trouble as a written complaint has been filed against the director and actors. The complaint alleges that the “movie has offended the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus." Ishant Sharma, the president of the Youth committee of Shiv Sena Hind, and Sunil Kumar, the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali) have filed the complaint at the Jalandhar police station, as reported by news agency ANI.

Speaking to the news agency, Sunil Kumar said that they have filed a complaint on behalf of Shiv Sena Hind. Explaining further, the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena said that in one particular scene of the movie, a Brahmin performing Havan rituals is portrayed in a “humiliating manner." He expressed that Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Gurpreet Ghuggi have allegedly disregarded the beliefs of millions of Hindus by pouring water on the Havan Kund, which is considered an essential ritual in Hinduism.

Sunil Kumar added that they have filed a complaint against all the makers and demanded that section 295 be imposed on them for “hurting religious sentiments."