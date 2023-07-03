Catherine Tresa Roped In As Female Lead In Ashok Teja's Next

Ashok Teja’s directorial debut Odela Railway Station (2022) achieved great success, especially after its release on the Aha OTT platform. The film, which offered a murder mystery crime thriller set in a rural backdrop, has garnered significant attention from the audience. Now, the director is venturing into an action thriller.

Catherine Tresa has been roped in as the female lead, while Sandeep Madhav, known for his roles in films like George Reddy and Vangaveeti, will be the hero of the film. The project will be produced under the banners of KCR Films and Sri Mahavishnu Movies. Davuluri Jagadish and Palli Keshavrao are the producers of the upcoming film. The film’s pooja ceremony is scheduled to take place in the last week of July, marking the beginning of the production process.

The producers have expressed their optimism and confidence in Ashok Teja’s ability to deliver an exceptional action thriller, as per reports. They acknowledged his previous work in Odela Railway Station and the gripping manner in which he presented the suspense until the end. With Catherine Tresa as the heroine, the producers are also curious about the story choices made by the new director, as they believe it adds an interesting aspect to the film, the reports added.

While details about other actors and technicians involved in the project have not been disclosed yet, the producers have stated that more information will be revealed soon.