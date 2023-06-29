CBFC Issues Official Statement Denying Ashoke Pandit's Allegations About Rejecting 72 Hoorain Trailer: Report

Only a day ago, there were numerous reports that The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has rejected the trailer of the National Award-winning film, 72 Hoorain. The co-producer of the film Ashoke Pandit himself had asked the CBFC for clarifications on the same. However, in an official statement issued by CBFC, the censor body has claimed that ‘misleading reports’ are being circulated and the trailer of the film is in ‘due process’ after they had asked the makers to modify it.

The statement that was issued on Thursday read, “Misleading reports are being circulated in certain sections of media that a film and its trailer titled ‘Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)’ has been refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film ‘Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)’ was granted ‘A’ certification and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019. Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952."

Advertisement

It also stated, “The applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications. A show cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant’s response/compliance. Thus, any misleading reports may not be entertained or circulated hereinafter when the matter is under due process."