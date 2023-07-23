CBFC Asks Karan Johar to Remove 'Lok Sabha' References, Replace Cuss Words in RRKPK: Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been certified but with a few changes. The Karan Johar directorial is all set to release on July 28. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are promoting the film in full swing, visiting different cities and interacting with fans. Amid the promotions, a report has now claimed that the Censor Board has watched the film and has requested a few changes, including removal of references to the Lok Sabha.

As reported by ETimes and Times Now, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked Karan and the makers to cut references made to Lok Sabha. They also ordered to remove a dialogue mentioning the Bengal CM, Mamta Banerjee. They also the filmmaker to replace the abusive word ‘b*******d’. It is claimed that the word is used multiple times in the film. In response to it, the makers have replaced the word with ‘behan di.’ Karan and team have also replaced the alcohol brand Old Monk with the name ‘Bold Monk.’

As per the reports, the movie also features a scene in the lingerie shop. The Censor Board reportedly termed a dialogue in the scene ‘degrading women’ and asked for it to be removed. It is also said that the word bra in the movie was replaced by the word ‘item.’