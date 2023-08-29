Celebrating Telugu Language Day 2023 with Tollywood's Musical Legacy!

TELUGU LANGUAGE DAY 2023: Telugu, a melodious vernacular echoing through the landscapes of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, casts a beguiling spell far beyond its regional confines. This universal allure becomes apparent as it finds its place atop the music charts, as seen with tracks like ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the blockbuster RRR. The music birthed from this region, renowned for its soul-stirring core and profound verses, wields the remarkable ability to mold sentiments and traverse linguistic frontiers.

In commemoration of Telugu Language Day today on August 29, Duolingo, the leading language learning platform, commemorates this occasion by curating a unique playlist that embodies the essence of Tollywood’s musical brilliance. Celebrating this day, let’s explore the rich meaning behind some of the famous Telugu songs composed by legendary artists, who have crafted melodies of timeless nature that have left an ever-lasting impact. Here’s Duolingo’s special Telugu playlist.

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

“Naatu Naatu" from the movie RRR is an Oscar-winning song that became a global sensation and inspired endless Instagram reels and dance trends on social media. The word ‘Naatu’ means raw and rustic, and the song is about fostering a sense of unity, celebration, and vibrancy through its music and dance.

ButtaBomma (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

The movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s well known song “ButtaBomma" might sound amusing to an English speaker but is one of the most popular Telugu songs ever, winning several significant accolades the year after it came out. The romantic lyrics focus on an inability to restrain from love and how many things the singer has experienced drastically exceed what they expected.

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava (Pushpa)

“Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" offers a positive shift in perspective by highlighting the changing landscape of Indian cinema by addressing the historical portrayal of women in ‘Item Songs.’ This song from the movie Pushpa initiates a conversation about evolving attitudes, pushing for inclusivity, and shedding light on the issues of the past.

Thoduga Ma Thodundi (Balagam)

Balagam’s “Thoduga Ma Thodundi" is a somewhat mournful song, although it retains many of the upbeat characteristics of Telugu music. Its lyrics showcase a father talking to his son, expressing his regret for the son’s apparent failure to remember everything he learned while younger. This song resonates with many people, which may explain why it’s so popular despite being so new.

O Rendu Prema Meghaalila (Baby)

O Rendu Prema Meghaalila from the movie Baby is a song about the ephemeral nature of love. In the song, the lyrics compare love to clouds in the sky, asking where the water vapour will ultimately end up. At the same time, the lyrics ask if the world itself is an illusion and if love is what’s real.

Mastaaru Mastaaru (Sir)