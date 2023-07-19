Celina Jaitly Opens Up On Loss of Baby Boy During Second Twin Pregnancy, Says 'It Was Very Difficult'

Actress Celina Jaitly has opened up about losing a child during her second twin pregnancy five years back. The actress, who is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag, became a proud mother to twin boys in March 2012. In 2017, Jaitly gave birth to a second set of twin boys one of which died due to a heart defect.

On Wednesday, Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram handle and penned down a long note narrating what had happened to her. She mentioned that she has ‘finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal’ and revealed how it was a ‘very difficult’ time for her and her husband.

“The outcome of our 2nd spontaneous #twinpregnancy was bittersweet due to Baby Shamsher’s loss due to a heart condition.( I went into labour at 32 weeks due to my fathers sudden passing.) It was very difficult for Peter n I but we smiled after many million tears in this photograph (1) to seal a happy memory for our blessing baby @arthurjhaag arrival as he went straight to NICU in an incubator for 3 months immediately upon his arrival," Celina wrote.

Advertisement

“The NICU was a strange & difficult environment. From our experience, accepting that there will be good days and bad days will help you to feel less shocked & worried when challenging days happen. While not an option for everyone, Peter & I moved into the same hospital in Dubai for the few months of #nicu as loss of Shamsher left us immensely anxious about Arthur and feelings of frustration, intense sadness, nervousness, disappointment, guilt, anger, love overwhelmed us too," the actress added.