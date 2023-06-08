Harshvarddhan Kapoor Feels It's A 'Terrible Tragedy' That Virat Kohli Is Not The Test Captain Anymore

Harshvarddhan Kapoor, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor made his debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher in 2016. Since then, the actor has starred in a number of unconventional projects like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, AK vs AK, Ray and the latest one in the list titled Thar. Besides acting, the starkid is also quite vocal with his views on Twitter. As such, he often makes headlines for the same.

Maintaining that trajectory, Harshvarddhan Kapoor recently shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli no longer being the captain of the Test series. He also criticised the current lineup. The actor wrote, “Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli isn’t test captain anymore there is no intensity / hunger without him at the helm the players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit .. poor team selection also Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow."

Several netizens agreed with him. One of them tweeted, “Absltly spot on! The team looks so lethargic and unmotivated. Rohit lacks any creativity in bowling changes. The decision of not playing ashwin for shardul was very poor cause shardul is neither that gud of a bowler nor a batter. Also this team mngmnt does not gives any confdnce." Another one stated,

“It is Indian team’s loss, I knew they will miss him. Some mix his white ball captaincy with red ball and say he was average. Some think he didn’t do anything extraordinary bar that BGT win. But if someone followed Indian test team before VK took over and saw team under."