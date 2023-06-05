Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Fame Shreya Bugde Shares Fun-filled Pics From Her Vacation

Shreya Bugde is a popular actress in the Marathi film industry. She is known as the comedy queen of the popular Marathi show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. She plays the role of Sarpanch’s daughter in the show and has garnered a huge fan following. The actress is quite active on social media as well and keeps her fans updated through her posts. Recently, the actress was on vacation and shared some ravishing pictures from the beach.

In a series of pictures uploaded by Shreya on her Instagram, she is seen wearing a purple-coloured monokini and posing on the shore of the ocean. In one of the pictures, she is also seen sitting and enjoying her vacation while reading a book. She is also seen wearing a brown hat and white sunglasses, giving her a summery vibe. She captioned the post, “Endless summer…..POV: you are going through a few of my camera roll favourites. #photodumporwhateveryallcallit"

Advertisement

Her fans were delighted to see their favourite actress in the summer look. Many of them took to the comment section and praised her for her beauty. One of the users commented, “Endless Love, endless beauty". Another user commented, “Wow they way you have pulled up this dress".

So far, the post has gotten around 38,000 likes on Instagram.

Recently, Shreya did another photo shoot in a stunning handloom saree, showcasing the beauty of the Indian traditional textile. She was seen wearing a red-blue-green saree and looked elegant in the photo shoot. Her saree reflected the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Indian handlooms. Her fans were in awe to see the actress in traditional attire and praised her for her elegant look. Many popular names from the Marathi industry commented on her post. Actor Swapnil Joshi commented, “Gorgeous", while Marathi singer Kirti Killedar Trivedi wrote, “Nazar na lage".