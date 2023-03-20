Kangana Ranaut recently transformed herself into yet another never-before-seen avatar for her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2.She had shared a string of pictures on Twitter from her vanity van. Kangana was captured getting ready to slip into the character of the film. She did not reveal her face, but the tweet sparked curiosity among social media users. Now, the actress is seen donning the traditional avatar in a picture posted by Raghava Lawrence, which is going viral on social media.

In the pic, Kangana Ranaut, who recently completed the shoot of her Tamil movie Chandramukhi, 2 was seen posing with co-star Raghava Lawrence. Kangana was seen twinning with her co-star in red, authentic ensembles. The pic was shared by Raghava on his insta handle, as the two of them were dressed in all their finery, cutting a cake along with director P Vasu.

Sharing the same, Raghava simply wrote, “Chandramukhi2". Many fans showered love on the pic, saying that they can’t wait for the movie to come out.

Take a look at the post here:

Previously, Kangana had announced a wrap on the movie and shared a pic with Raghava on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker / superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being… Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir … had such a great time working with you “.

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the official remake of Tamil superstar Rajnikanth’s 2005 horror comedy film Chandramukhi. Besides Kangana, actor Raghava Lawrence has been roped in as the male lead in the movie. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Kangana has a lineup of films ready in her pipeline. Her next outing will be the biographical drama, Emergency. She will not only be essaying the character of India’s former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi but will also direct the film. Kangana is also a part of director Sarvesh Mewara’s film Tejas, where she will slip into the shoes of an Air Force pilot.

