'Chandrayaan-3', 'Bharat Chand Par': Filmmakers Rush to Register Titles On India's Moon Mission

Indian cinema has always been a source of entertainment, but it’s also been a medium for raising awareness of historical events that took place. Be it a famous personality or focusing on positive or even unfortunate events, there have been many films in the past that have been made on real-life events. And the latest addition to it is India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

India moonwalked into history on Wednesday, becoming the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. Now, News18 Showsha has learned that many filmmakers and production houses are racing to claim film titles based on India’s successful mission to the moon. The offices of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Producers Guild of India, and Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) in Mumbai have had many requests to register various film titles.

Many film producers and production houses have come forward to register the titles for their films including Chandrayaan-3, Mission Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-3: The Moon Mission, Vikram Lander, Chandrayaan-3: The New Chapter, Bharat Chand Par, etc.," said an IMPAA official on the condition of anonymity as he added, “We are receiving much more application. Next week we will be reviewing all these requests and only a few will be granted permission. After the Pulwama attacks, we got more than 30-40 title applications, and they were almost the same, and not many films or web series were made on the incident. We are planning to approve only those that we find genuine."

Bollywood has a history of trying to capitalise on the nation’s historical turning points and current political developments. When the Pulwama tragedy happened, producers waited in the queue to register movie names to fictionalise the actual event.

Trade expert Atul Mohan says many do it just to earn quick money, “Registering a film title takes merely Rs 400 to 500. Once you register it, the title belongs to you. There have been many instances in the past when big producers or production houses that have a genuine interest in making a film on a certain event need a particular title. They have to approach the person holding the title for which they sometimes get credit or earn good money which can even go up to lakhs."