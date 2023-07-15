Chandrayaan-3 Is Rs 75 Cr Cheaper Than Prabhas’ Adipurush: Viral Tweet Leaves Netizens In Splits

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is getting trolled once again. This after a viral tweet claims that Om Raut spent more money on his film than what Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) did on its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan 3.

The tweet claims that while Adipurush was made on a budget of Rs 700 crore, Chandrayaan 3 had a budget of Rs 615 crore. “Approximate Budget • Adipurush - ₹700 Crore •Chandrayaan 3 - ₹615 Crore Gives a Fair Understanding of Priorities," the tweet read.

Even though the authenticity of the tweet cannot be examined, it has left netizens in splits. Several social media users are now sharing hilarious memes to mock Adipurush. “Adipurush-600 crores, Chandrayaan 3-Approx 615 crores. So if producers of movie can donate to government,we may have chandrayan 4😂 Jokes apart, we are damn proud of ISRO (sic)," one of the tweets read. Check out how netizens are responding to the viral tweet:

