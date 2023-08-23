Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: R Madhavan Says 'I Hope I Can Stay Sane' After India Lands on Moon

R Madhavan joined Bollywood stars to celebrate India’s Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander that landed on the Moon around 6 pm on Wednesday. Following the visuals of the soft landing, Madhavan took to his X handle and wrote, “Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane."



Besides R Madhavan, stars such as Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Jr NTR also congratulated ISRO on their landmark event. “My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India," Jr NTR posted on X.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, “A historic day for India as Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon. Thank you to Isro and the entire team for working with a passion to make us all believe that no dream is too far..even the moon! Jai Hind."

Anushka Sharma wrote, Such a proud moment (national flag), historic ( clapping hands emojis)." She added, “Congratulations Isro, you make us proud and congratulations every Indian."

Akshay Kumar wrote, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3."