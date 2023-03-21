Charu Asopa has lashed out at trolls questioning her one-year-old daughter Ziana for not talking yet. In one of her recent vlogs, the Mere Angne Mein actress reminded trolls that ‘every child is different’ and clarified that it is not like ‘Ziana doesn’t speak at all’.

“She speaks words like mamma, dada, Tata. She speaks everything and I only record a few minutes from my 24 hours and it’s not necessary that she can be heard talking during that time," Charu said in her vlog as quoted by E-Times.

Charu also asked all to ‘understand and speak like mature individuals’ and added, “Earlier, you guys would comment that Ziana doesn’t walk, or stand up but see now she has started doing everything. Give her some time, uska jab time aayega she will do it".

The actress further asked trolls to ‘relax’ and asked them not to share their ‘advice or suggestions’ with her. Charu also admitted that she is concerned about the well-being of her daughter and revealed that she is touch with the doctors.

“I am in regular touch with doctors for my child’s development. I consult my doctors and also with other mothers who are close to me. I have many friends who are moms and they tell me even their kids took time to talk and there are few who started talking early. Every child is different just like how every pregnancy is different. There are few women who vomit for the entire 9 months, some only for the first 3 months and there are others who don’t vomit at all and have a total smooth pregnancy. Every person is different so just relax and enjoy your time," the actress shared.

Charu Asopa and her now-estranged husband Rajeev Sen welcomed Ziana in their life in November 2021. Even though the couple has now parted ways, they continue to co-parent their daughter.

