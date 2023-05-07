Chatrapathi Song Window Taley Out: Nushrratt And Sreenivas Will Make You Groove On This Foot Tapping Number

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sreenivas Bellamkonda starrer Chatrapathi is all set to release on May 12. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have released the second song titled Window Taley. The song is a foot-tapping number and will surely make you groove.

Sharing the song on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Just get up and don’t miss the chance to dance as the next amazing song #WindowTaley from the upcoming movie Chatrapathi is out now! Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May 2023. To note, the film is an official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster.

Watch the song here:

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the trailer of ‘Chatrapathi’ gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high-octane action and heavy dose of entertainment in store. Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda is making his Bollywood debut in the film. Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences. I am so humbled to be here in the city of Indore and promote the film. The audience and fan love has been overwhelming"

Nushrratt Bharuccha also said, “It was an incredible experience working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda who is just a natural on screen – I’m happy to be part of this massive Pan-India offering and team Chatrapathi is excited to give the masses more reason to whistle and hoot. Indore is definitely a special city that we are promoting the film in. I am so excited to be here and share this moment with the people of Indore."

