Chatrapathi: Sreenivas Bellamkonda And Nushrratt Bharuccha Turn Dashing Chokra And Sundar Chokri In New Song, Watch

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sreenivas Bellamkonda are very busy these days in the promotion of their upcoming next Chatrapathi. The film is all set to release on May 12. Recently, the makers released another song titled ‘Gamey Gamey’ where Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha turn Dashing Chokra and Sundar Chokri.

Sprinkled with vibrant Navratri flavour, the track composed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Armaan Malik and Zahrah Khan, is a fun and festive dance track that’s perfect for any celebration - a fitting song to usher in the release of the highly anticipated action-entertainer.Considering Gamey Gamey’s young and fresh energy, the track was launched at a popular college in Ahmedabad with much fanfare.

Speaking about the song, Armaan Malik said, “Gamey Gamey is the perfect big, Indian festive song- It’s easy listening with peppy beats and young, fun energy."

Zahrah Khan added, “It was a lot of fun recording this track with Armaan as we both brought our individual sounds. There is a balance and contrast in our vocals which makes Gamey Gamey interesting to listen to."

As for the leading hero of the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda stated, “I thoroughly enjoyed myself filming this track. The moves are unlike anything I’ve attempted in the past and it was exciting to try choreography that was new and different."

Nushrratt Bharuccha also reacted to the song, “Gamey Gamey is something I believe will be a big hit at festivities and celebrations in the country. It is colourful, vibrant, energetic yet keeps intact the cultural flavour - overall a really fun dance track," she said.

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the trailer of ‘Chatrapathi’ gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high-octane action and heavy dose of entertainment in store. Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda is making his Bollywood debut in the film. Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences. I am so humbled to be here in the city of Indore and promote the film. The audience and fan love has been overwhelming."