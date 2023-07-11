Cherish Memories Of Working With SRK, Madhuri, Karisma: Shiamak Davar On National Award for Dil To Pagal Hai

One of Bollywood’s most loved choreographer Shiamak Davar took to his Instagram handle today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his prestigious National Film Award win for the iconic Bollywood film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai.’ The award, presented by the Honorable Former President of India, K.R. Narayanan, marked a significant milestone in Davar’s illustrious career and catalyzed his remarkable journey in choreography.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Shiamak shared a photo and wrote, “Grateful as I celebrate 25 Years of receiving the National Award as a Best Choreographer for ‘Dil To Pagal Hai!’ This film holds a special place in my heart as it marked my Bollywood debut as well. Thank you Yash uncle for believing in me and for the love and support throughout the journey. ✨"

Shiamak exclusively shared with News18, “The journey of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ was nothing short of magical. The National Award win is even better! From conceptualizing the dance sequences to working with the incredibly talented cast and crew, every moment was filled with creativity and excitement. The film resonated with audiences nationwide and symbolized love and expression."

Speaking about Yash Chopra’s belief in him, he stated, “I am deeply thankful to Yash Uncle (Chopra) for entrusting me with the responsibility of choreographing this iconic film. His vision, support, and belief in my abilities have been instrumental in shaping my career."

On working with the talented cast of the film, he added, “I will forever cherish the memories of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and the entire team who poured their heart and soul into making this film a grand success."