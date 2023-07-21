Chinmay Mandlekar Shares Special Post As Duniyadari Completes 10 Years

Sanjay Jadhav-directorial Marathi film Duniyadari has recently become the talk of the town. The film, which was based on Suhas Shirvalkar’s book, received a stormy response from the audience upon its release. It made a gross collection of more than Rs 28 crore at that time. The film, which was released on July 19, 2013, was completed 10 years ago. On this special occasion, Duniyadari’s screenplay and dialogue writer, actor Chinmay Mandlekar shared a post on Instagram. His post is grabbing everyone’s attention. Chinmay shared how a popular dialogue from the movie impressed the film’s team during narration. He has shared Duniyadari’s poster along with the post.

Chinmay Mandlekar wrote in the caption, “Teri Meri Yaari, Bhokat Geli Duniyadari" In the first narration of Duniyadari’s code when I read this first line, everyone thought that ‘This Duniyadari is a hit’. Jitendra Joshi, Ankush Chaudhary, Swapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Urmila Kothare, Amit Raj, and Pankaj Padghan, what you all brought to life on screen on paper became immortal. Co-author Vaibhav Chinchalkar You are awesome. Along with that, Sanjay Jadhav Dada, your reels are hits, your ‘Duniadari’ will remain a Blockbuster! #10yearsofduniyadari #decadeofduniyadari #duniyadari, says Chinmay Mandlekar."