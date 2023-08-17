Chinmayi Sripada Calls 'Brave' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hero To Girls

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her first public appearance on Wednesday since the announcement of her decision to take a break from acting due to her health issues. She was present at the musical concert of her upcoming film Kushi where she is paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She took part in the promotions despite taking a break from acting and spoke to her admirers for the first time. At the launch, the actress promised her fans that she would return soon from her sabbatical and urged them to watch her film Kushi in the meantime.

The highlight of the event, though, was the union of soul sisters Samantha and Chinmayi Sripaada. The singer is known to be very close to Samantha since their initial days in the industry. Chinmayi was present at the event and she was seen with Samantha in public after a very long time, and their photos are going viral on the internet. They had an exchange of affectionary words for each other and Chinmayi Sripaada also sang a song for her. Chinmayi Sripada mentioned her as the brave, the best and an inspiration to not only girls but boys too.

Samantha received words of praise from Chinmayi, who described her as the strongest and most inspirational woman to ever live. Later, Samantha shared her own words of affection on her Instagram story, calling Chinmayi a woman with a beautiful heart as well as a beautiful voice. “I love you forever my Chinmayi Sripaada paapa. Thank you for last night. You made it very special for me. God gave you a voice as beautiful as your beautiful heart. You and I," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Chinmayi had told a media publication that Samantha had stood by her through and through during her trying times and that it was due to her that she had received many work opportunities in the industry. Even last week, after Samantha returned from her vacation from Bali, she went straight to Chinmayi’s home and was seen playing with her one-year-old twin kids.