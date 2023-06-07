Chinna Jeeyar Swami Praises Prabhas At Adipurush Pre-Release Event In Tirupati

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, has garnered significant attention ahead of its release. Directed by Om Raut, the film is scheduled for release on June 16. A grand pre-release event was held in Tirupati, drawing massive crowds. Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami, a religious guru, graced the event as the chief guest, commencing his speech with Lord Ram’s slokas.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy expressed his belief that the success of Adipurush was meant to illustrate Lord Ram’s greatness. He expressed his joy in seeing Prabhas taking on the responsibility of bringing the story of Lord Ram to the young people.

According to Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Lord Sri Ram exemplified a life guided by noble principles and showed that if humans adhere to such principles, even the gods will be drawn to them. Lord Ram’s greatness transcended boundaries, as he was loved and respected by trees, animals, demons, humans, and gods alike, he added.

Chinna Jeeyar Swami praised the team behind the film Adipurush, acknowledging their intention to bring the story of Ramayana to the new generation and considering it a noble endeavour. He offered blessings to the entire team, recognising their efforts in making history accessible to ordinary people, particularly the youth of the country and the world.