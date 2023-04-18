Chintan Rachchh’s Mega Throwback Video With Amitabh Bachchan From The Sets Of KBC Is Absolutely Adorable; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has been probably a show all of us have grown up watching. Every evening, the show would literally light up every television home in India. Now, imagine what if we told you that while it would be the same scenario for Class actor Chintan Rachchh, the add-on is that he has even been featured on it! Yes, you heard it right!

Chintan shared the throwback video on his social media and captioned it saying, ‘Class wasn’t my debut, Kaun Banega Crorepati was!’ What makes this video even more interesting is how Mr Bachchan introduced Chintan. Big B is seen in the video saying, ‘Now, you will see roll number 10 on screen. You must know that he is interested in ethical hacking and loves to listen to Rock music. He doesn’t like his dad’s tobacco consumption habit and when he grows up he would like to be famous like the Ambanis. He also wants to take his parents on tour to Europe- He is none other than Chintan Rajendra Rachchh from Rajkot, Gujarat.’

While it surely was a dream of every Indian to meet Mr Bachchan on the show, for Chintan it meant even for special because his father is a huge Big B fan and to see his dad meet his hero was nothing short of a tick on his bucket list and a dream come true.

Feeling nostalgic about the entire episode, Rachchh said, “I never saw any Bollywood actor before and the first person I was going to see was Mr. Bachchan - how excited could I be! But more than me I wanted to see my dad’s reaction because he has been a die-hard fan. My mom has told me about a phase in my dad’s life where he never went inside a temple when he dropped my mom off at one just because in one of his movies Mr Bachchan did that."

He further added, “And when we were on the set - I realised what a true star is - just before he entered the set - the energy was normal, and everyone was just involved in themselves, the audience and the crew members- everyone."

“Out of nowhere he comes and says ‘HELLO’ with his voice and energy- I literally saw the energy meter going from 5 to like 105 instantly. That’s how he lights up the room and I understood the true meaning of a star or celebrity. People literally celebrate your existence," recalled Chintan.

On the work front, Chintan impressed the audience when he essayed the role of Faruq Manzoor in Netflix’s Class which hit the famous OTT platform in February. The show was trending on number 1 in India for 5 weeks and everybody took note of the talent Chintan was in it. Chintan’s vulnerable portrayal of Faruq has garnered him not only accolades but a massive fan following overnight. Currently, the actor is reading scripts and auditioning for roles. Rachchh has been involved in theatre since his school days and now wants to explore meaty roles across mediums. Coming back to the video, it surely reminded us of the iconic music that played every time the questions came and we can only imagine how proud Chintan’s parents might have felt.

