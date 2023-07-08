Trends :Jawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Megastar Chiranjeevi's Next An Official Remake of Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy? What We Know

Chiranjeevi will start his shoot for his next ‘hilarious family entertainer’ which is being produced by Gold Box Entertainment House.
Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 10:36 IST

Gold Box Entertainment House is owned by Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela.

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela is heading to the USA for a refreshing holiday with wife Surekha before starting his next project. Post the vacation, Chiranjeevi will begin shooting for a fun-filled family entertainer. Chiranjeevi reveals his next film will be a funny family entertainer directed by Kalyan Krishna, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Rumours are rife in the film industry that this project is an official remake of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy, although no official announcement has been made yet.

The Malayalam film portrayed the dynamic between Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as a father-son duo. In the Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will take on the role of the father, while the makers are reportedly in discussions with Siddhu Jonnalagadda to portray his son. Currently, both the actors are occupied with their ongoing projects. Once they wrap up their respective films, the production of the Telugu remake will commence.

Meanwhile, the megastar has also finished the dubbing of his much-anticipated film Bholaa Shankar. Chiranjeevi tweeted about this development. He wrote, “So it’s a wrap for # BholaaShankar dubbing! Very pleased to see how the film has shaped up. It is a sure fire mass entertainer and will appeal to the audiences in a big way! Mark your calendars! See you at the Movies!! #BholaaShankarOnAug11."

Chiranjeevi became a grandfather on June 20 after Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl. Hours after, the Godfather actor was spoke to the media and mentioned that he was ‘overjoyed’ with his granddaughter’s birth and added that he had been waiting for this day for years. “Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own," he said.

