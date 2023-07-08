Megastar Chiranjeevi's Next An Official Remake of Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy? What We Know

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela is heading to the USA for a refreshing holiday with wife Surekha before starting his next project. Post the vacation, Chiranjeevi will begin shooting for a fun-filled family entertainer. Chiranjeevi reveals his next film will be a funny family entertainer directed by Kalyan Krishna, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Rumours are rife in the film industry that this project is an official remake of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy, although no official announcement has been made yet.

The Malayalam film portrayed the dynamic between Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as a father-son duo. In the Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will take on the role of the father, while the makers are reportedly in discussions with Siddhu Jonnalagadda to portray his son. Currently, both the actors are occupied with their ongoing projects. Once they wrap up their respective films, the production of the Telugu remake will commence.