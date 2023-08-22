Chiranjeevi Birthday: Celebrating 5 Iconic Roles of Megastar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIRANJEEVI: Chiranjeevi, the undisputed megastar of Telugu cinema, turns a year older on August 22. The actor has graced the silver screen with his exceptional acting prowess, magnetic presence, and charisma over the past several decades. Chiranjeevi’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has displayed an unparalleled ability to embrace diverse roles and breathe life into characters that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

From emotionally charged dramas to high-octane action films, Chiranjeevi’s versatility knows no bounds. As he celebrates another year of his life, it’s only fitting to pay tribute to his remarkable journey by revisiting some of his most iconic roles.

Swayam Krushi (1987)

In Swayam Krushi, Chiranjeevi delivered a performance that showcased his acting range and depth. He portrayed a visually impaired character, highlighting his commitment to roles that challenge societal norms. The film’s portrayal of the struggles faced by the visually impaired and their journey toward empowerment resonated with audiences, earning Chiranjeevi critical acclaim and cementing his status as more than just a commercial actor.

Indra – The Tiger (2002)

Indra marked a pivotal moment in Chiranjeevi’s career, demonstrating his ability to command the screen as a mass entertainer. He played the role of a powerful faction leader, infusing the character with a blend of intensity, charisma, and emotional depth. The film’s grand success not only solidified Chiranjeevi’s position as a box office magnet but also showcased his knack for playing larger-than-life characters that resonated with the masses.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990)

This fantasy film not only established Chiranjeevi as a commercial force but also exhibited his romantic side. Paired with the ethereal Sridevi, Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of a regular guy caught in a world of magic and mythology was endearing and captivating. His effortless chemistry with Sridevi and his ability to seamlessly transition between action, romance, and comedy solidified the film’s place in Telugu cinema history.

Tagore (2003)

Tagore showcased Chiranjeevi’s commitment to addressing societal issues through his roles. Playing the role of an ex-soldier turned vigilante, Chiranjeevi’s performance brought to light the themes of corruption, education, and social responsibility. His powerful monologues and intense portrayal of the titular character earned him accolades and resonated strongly with audiences, making Tagore a significant film in his filmography.

Khaidi (1983)