As Allu Arjun completed two decades in the showbiz world, his uncle and actor Chiranjeevi has penned a heartfelt appreciation note. Posting a throwback picture with Pushpa actor, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Dear Bunny, so heartening you have completed 20 fab years in films. Memories of your childhood are still fresh & yet how time flies! Delighted to see how you carved a niche & grown as a Pan India Star, as an Icon Star! Wishing you scale greater heights in years to come & win many more hearts!”

Responding to the tweet, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you so much for your wonderful blessing & wishes. Will always carry gratitude in my heart forever. Thank you chikababi.”

Allu Arjun’s debut film Gangotri has completed 20 years since its release in 2003. Over the years, the actor has delivered several hits at the box office to earn a special place in the hearts of audiences. Starting originally as a Telugu language actor, Allu Arjun today had made a name for himself across the country bypassing the barriers of language and regions. He has delivered numerous successful movies like Pushpa, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arya, and S/O Satyamurthy, among others. Allu Arjun has not just captured the affection of audiences as an actor but also garnered admiration for his dancing skills.

Celebrating two decades in the film industry, the actor shared an Instagram post thanking his fans for all the love. “Today. I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what am because of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen reprising the role of Pushpa Raj in Sukumar’s directorial film Pushpa: The Rule. The rivalry between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh will continue from where it was left in the original film.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. Allu Arjun also has Venu Sriram’s upcoming film Icon alongside Pooja Hegde and Krithi Shetty in the pipeline.

