Chiranjeevi Gives Ram Charan, Upasana's Daughter a Powerful Nickname, Says He's 'Happy and Proud'

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine as Ram Charan and Upasana welcome a baby girl. The couple, who has been married for 11 years now, welcomed their daughter on June 20. While Chiranjeevi was spotted making his way to meet the little princess earlier in the day, he took to Twitter to formally announce her arrival.

Calling the little one ‘Mega Princess’, Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness over the newest member of the family and blessed Ram and Upasana as they embraced parenthood. “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️ You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were spotted making their way to the hospital to meet the mother and daughter. In a video now going viral, a happy Chiranjeevi is seen interacting with the hospital staff and his wife while the cameras record them. The superstar’s joy was evident.

