Chiranjeevi Holds Granddaughter, Dons Bright Smile On Birthday; Ram Charan Drops Adorable Photo

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday on Tuesday, August 22. On this special day, his superstar son Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable photo to send birthday wishes to his father. In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen holding his granddaughter Klin Kaara in his arms. While the face of the little princess is covered with a heart emoji, Chiranjeevi can be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile for the camera.

“Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family," Ram Charan wrote in the caption of his post. Check it out here:

Chiranjeevi became a grandfather after Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20 this year i.e. 11 years after their marriage. After Upasana was discharged from the hospital, the RRR actor spoke to the media and expressed gratitude towards all for sending wishes. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well-wishers in India and other countries," he said and shared that his daughter looks like him.