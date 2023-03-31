Chiranjeevi Holds Oscar Trophy, Hugs Naatu Naatu Lyricist Chandrabose In Heartwarming Viral Pics

Actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and revealed he was among the few lucky people to have held the Oscar trophy. On Friday afternoon, he took to Twitter and revealed he hosted a special gathering of people to honour the lyricist of Naatu Naatu, Chadrabose. The lyricist attended the party with his Academy Award which he won for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023.

In the pictures from the party, Chandrabose was seen handing the Oscar award to Chiranjeevi, who excitedly held it up in the air. The Telugu superstar, whose son Ram Charan was seen in the Oscar-winning song, was evidently thrilled to be celebrating the historic moment.

Sharing the pictures, Chiranjeevi wrote, “@boselyricist what a wonderful feeling that you gave the first ever Telugu words to be heard on the Oscar stage in 95 years!! 👏👏 Elated to relive those moments through you & heartened to welcome you home after the victorious march to the #Oscars95! 💐💐 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie."

On Monday night, Chiranjeevi also honoured SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani for bringing home the Academy Award for RRR at Ram Charan’s birthday bash. Sharing a bundle of photos on Instagram, the veteran actor said that their big win shall remain etched in history. “Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history," he wrote.

Naatu Naatu won the Oscar after beating the likes of Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

