Chiranjeevi Puts Cancer Rumours To Rest, Says 'Non-Cancerous Polyps Were Detected And Removed'

Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the South. The veteran actor has received appreciation for films like Indra, Swayamkrushi, Gang Leader, etc. Currently the actor who has been busy shooting for Bholaa Shankar recently addressed rumors of him suffering from cancer. Through social media, the South megastar put such speculations to rest by sharing the contents of his test.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi penned in Telugu, “A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer center. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, ‘If I hadn’t done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer’. That’s why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening’, I only said. (sic)".

He further added, “But some media organizations did not understand this properly and started scrolling and web articles saying ‘I got cancer’ and ‘I survived due to treatment’. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also an appeal to such journalists. Don’t write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt. (sic)"

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmi Gautam, Vennela Kishore, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Das, and Tulasi, among others will also be seen in crucial roles in Bholaa Shankar. Chiranjeevi will portray the role of a protective brother to Keerthy Suresh in the movie, which is a full-fledged commercial entertainer. Tamannaah is playing the female lead in the film. Sai Pallavi was initially considered for the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister, but she couldn’t proceed with the offer.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara produces the film under AK Entertainment. Bholaa Shankar is expected to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is also enjoying the success of his recent movie Waltair Veerayya, which was directed by KS Ravindra. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club within a week of its release last month and has become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, and others played crucial roles in the film.