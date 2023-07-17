Chiranjeevi Shares New Song From Bholaa Shankar, Admits Imitating Brother Pawan Kalyan

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest actors in the South Indian film industry. He has had a career that has spanned more than four decades and has acted in more than 150 films across various languages. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the country and has been part of some of the biggest hits. Apart from that, he also has a keen interest in politics. Chiranjeevi is in full swing for the promotion of his highly anticipated film, Bhola Shankar. The makers recently announced that the film will be released in theatres on August 11. Chiranjeevi often reveals crucial information about his films without any filters to his fans. He uploads videos on his social media accounts with the hashtag #Chiruleaks and uses this to promote his film.

The actor now has shared another video under the hashtag #Chiruleaks. In the video, he revealed glimpses of an upcoming song from Bhola Shankar and revealed that he imitated his brother Pawan Kalyan in the song. He added that he even spoke the dialogue of the Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the song. He also danced to a popular song by the Power Star in the clip. In the caption, he even mentioned that Bhola Shankar will be like PK (Pawan Kalyan), and also added the release date of the film.