Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar’s New Song Milky Beauty’s Promo Out

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Bhola Shankar has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is playing the female lead in the film. The movie also features Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth. The film’s team has kept fans’ anticipation at an all-time high by releasing posters and songs to promote the film. Now, they have given fans another reason to be excited. A promo video of Bhola Shankar’s third single titled Milky Beauty has been released. The song, which features Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia, will be released today at 4.05 pm. The video has been shared on social media by the film’s team. The promo gives a glimpse of this song, which was shot in Switzerland. Milky Beauty has been composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar. He also scored the film’s background music. The song has been sung by Mahathi Swara Sagar, Vijay Prakash, and Sanjana Kalmanje. Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics for Milky Beauty. In the clip, Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen matching steps.

Bhola Shankar’s teaser was released last month at a grand event. Producer Anil Sunkara shared the news on Twitter. He expressed that fans should prepare themselves to witness something exceptional. Anil Sunkara added that Bhola Shankar promises to be an enthralling experience for everyone. The excitement has further increased as the film’s release is nearing. Bhola Shankar is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster film, Vedhalam. The combination of a talented ensemble cast and a gripping storyline sets the stage for an entertaining and promising cinematic experience.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Ajay Sunkara bankrolled the film Bholaa Shankar under the AK Entertainments banner. The movie also features Tarun Arora, Vennela Kishore, Sri Mukhi, Murali Sharma, Getup Srinu, Shawar Ali, Sitara, Kasi Viswanath, Hyper Aadi, Viva Harsha, and Brahmaji. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while cinematography is handled by Dudley. Bholaa Shankar is all set for its theatrical release on August 11 worldwide.