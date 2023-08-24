Chiranjeevi To Prabhas, Know The Age Of These Tollywood Superstars

The Telugu film industry - famously called Tollywood - boasts a league of actors who have not only enthralled audiences with their action-packed performances but have also carved a niche for themselves as iconic figures on the Indian cinematic landscape. Renowned for their dashing looks and fit personas, these actors continue to captivate fans across all age groups. Curiosity often arises about their ages, prompting a closer look at the individuals who have become synonymous with the South Indian film industry’s success.

Chiranjeevi:

At 68 years old, Chiranjeevi, born on August 22, 1955, stands tall as one of the towering figures in the South Indian movie industry. With a legacy spanning over four decades and a filmography boasting more than 150 films, Chiranjeevi remains an influential force in Tollywood.

Jr NTR:

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., born on May 23, 1983, is a 40-year-old dynamo in the industry. Jr NTR, not only one of the highest-paid Indian actors but also a consistent presence on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012, is carrying forward the illustrious legacy of his uncle, the South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Nandamuri Balakrishna:

Stepping into the limelight at just 14 years old, Balakrishna, born on June 10, 1960, stands at 63 years of age. With more than a century of Telugu films to his name, he has undoubtedly etched his mark as a significant contributor to South cinema.

Allu Arjun:

Born on April 8, 1982, Allu Arjun age 40 years belies his charismatic presence on the world stage. He has catapulted to international fame, particularly after the mega-blockbuster hit “Pushpa: The Rise," solidifying his stature as a highly successful pan-Indian star.

Nagarjuna:

At 63 years of age, Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, born on August 29, 1959, continues to embody the essence of action on the silver screen. Regarded as an action superstar, he holds the distinction of being a two-time recipient of the National Award.

Mahesh Babu:

At 48 years old, Mahesh Babu stands as a luminary in the South cinema landscape. With a portfolio of over 25 films, he has consistently left an indelible mark on audiences and is recognized as one of the highest-paid Indian actors.