Chiranjeevi To Star In This Kalyan Krishna Directorial: Reports

After a hit performance with Waltair Veerayya, fans and critics alike had been waiting eagerly for the release of the Telegu actor Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar. However, the recent release of this movie has gained mixed to negative reviews. A majority of the fans felt that the plot of the movie was outdated, while others trolled a few scenes from the movie. The underwhelming performance of the movie at the box office has left many disappointed. Now, after this setback, there’s significant pressure on Kalyan Krishna, who is collaborating with Chiranjeevi for his next untitled project.

Bholaa Shankar was expected to create excitement but fell short of expectations. Now, the spotlight has shifted towards Kalyan Krishna and Chiranjeevi fans are looking forward to the movie. Rumours were strife that the Acharya actor has kept the movie on hold. But now, as per reports, the rumours are untrue and the film is happening. The official announcement date of the movie has been pushed back from August 22. Now reportedly, the makers would make an announcement next month as the director is currently busy finalising the star cast of the movie.