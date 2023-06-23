Chiranjeevi To Team Up With This Malayalam Director For His Upcoming Project

Megastar Chiranjeevi, at 67 years old, is inspiring younger actors with his remarkable pace, signing back-to-back films. Presently, he is actively involved in the production of Bhola Shankar, an engaging commercial film that serves as a remake of the Tamil hit Vedalam. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Chiranjeevi’s upcoming projects, along with the names of various directors, continue to surface in the news.

Recent reports suggest that Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with Jude Anthany Joseph, the director of the highly successful Malayalam film 2018. The official announcement of their upcoming project is expected soon. It’s worth noting that apart from being a filmmaker, Anthany Joseph is also an actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Anthany garnered immense praise for his film 2018, a gripping survival thriller centred around the 2018 Kerala floods. The movie’s performance at the box office was extraordinary, shattering records in the Malayalam film industry and becoming a new industry sensation.