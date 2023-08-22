Chiranjeevi Turns 68: A Celebration of the Telugu Cinema Icon!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIRANJEEVI: Megastar Chiranjeevi requires no formal introduction. As he celebrate his 68th birthday today on August 22, 2023, it’s a celebration that fans eagerly anticipate. Originally named Konidela Sivashankara Varaprasad, Chiranjeevi was born in the village of Mogalthur in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. His journey in the world of entertainment commenced after he completed his graduation. Setting his sights on acting, he took a pivotal step by enrolling at the Madras Film Institute in 1976.

The popularity of Chiranjeevi transcends boundaries, extending beyond the confines of the Telugu film industry to capture the attention and admiration of audiences all across India. Hailing from a modest middle-class background, Chiranjeevi’s journey to his current iconic status has been marked by unwavering dedication and relentless hard work.

His life’s narrative serves as an inspirational tale, one that holds immense value when shared with the younger generations. With his stunning aura, Chiranjeevi has managed to carve out a unique and cherished place within the hearts of Telugu audiences.

Chiranjeevi kicked off his acting journey in 1978 and his rapid success propelled him to the peak of Tollywood’s industry. With a career spanning four decades, the actor has graced the silver screen in more than 150 films across Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Also, in the 1990s, Chiranjeevi was one of the highest-paid actors in India. Furthermore, between 2012 and 2014, he took on the role of Minister of Culture and Tourism in India.

Prior to his appearance in Manchu Pallaki, Chiranjeevi showcased his acting skills in multi-star films such as Billa Ranga and Patnam Vachina Pativrathalu. However, it was his undeniable talent that catapulted him to fame, particularly with the box-office success of the movie Khaidi. The actor further persisted in the realm of action films throughout the year 1984 and beyond.

In 2006, Chiranjeevi was honoured with India’s third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan for his humanitarian efforts and contributions to Indian cinema.

The actor’s journey has served as an immense source of inspiration for aspiring actors. Following in the footsteps of the iconic NTR and ANR, Chiranjeevi becomes a leading figure in the film industry for nearly two decades.

The Telugu megastar has given a number of great films including Stalin (2006), Gang Leader (1991), Tagore (2003), and more. Admired by a multitude of supporters, Chiranjeevi is often seen as a demi-god due to his enduring modesty and humility, qualities that persisted even at the zenith of his fame.

Since the release of his recent movie Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi has remained relatively absent from the limelight. The film did not work well at the box office, leading to disappointment among the audience and marking one of Chiranjeevi’s most significant letdowns.