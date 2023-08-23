Chiranjeevi's Next Not A Remake Of Malayalam Film Bro Daddy: Reports

Actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are choosing remakes for consecutive projects, aiming for stability and quicker production, but this approach isn’t pleasing their fans. Despite making adjustments based on the stars’ popularity and regional appeal, the results have been disappointing. Amidst speculation of Chiranjeevi’s involvement in another remake, a recent report contradicts these rumours.

It seems there has been a change in plans, and the movie involving Chiranjeevi and Kalyan Krishna is not a remake of Bro Daddy. Instead, it’s based on a low-budget story written by Prasanna Kumar. Trisha and Sharwanand are also said to be part of the project.

Bro Daddy has an interesting premise revolving around a father-son duo facing humorous situations due to their pregnant partners. Previously, Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela is set to produce the movie, and the director, Kalyan Krishna, has earned praise for his previous work.

It’s not uncommon for stories to be modified to suit the image and preferences of the lead actor. However, fans might have concerns due to recent experiences like the modifications made in Pawan Kalyan’s movie BRO. It would be interesting to see how the modifications for Chiranjeevi’s movie are received by the audience.

It seems there’s a mix of original and remake films in Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s recent projects. While Chiranjeevi’s recent films have included remakes like Godfather and Khaidi No 150, there might be doubts about whether his upcoming movie is actually not a remake of Bro Daddy.