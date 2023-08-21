Chiyaan Vikram Looks Uber Cool In His New Short Hair Look

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has always proved that if demanded, then he can go to any length to justify his roles in the movies. He has tried several looks, each different from the previous ones. His fans are now awaiting his upcoming movie Thangalaan which is directed by the renowned director Pa Ranjith.

While there have been no recent updates about the movie, the actor decided to drop some handsome photos of him to delight his fans. The post garnered one million likes on Instagram till now. In the latest post, the actor stunned his fans with the crew-cut hairstyle and French beard, reminding them of his look from the hit movie Bheemaa. The actor is seen in a stylish look as he poses in blue trousers and a white shirt. Apart from his uber-cool look, the remarkable feature of these new photos is his short hair.

Apart from his fans, some of the popular actors also appreciated the new look of the actor Chiyaan Vikram. Actor Aadhi Pinisetty called the actor “a boss" in the comments section while some pointed out the resemblance of the look with his Bheemaa character.

The actor was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan I & II in which he played the role of Arulmozhi Varman. Vikram got long hair for his role and in due course of time, he dropped some of his photos which looked extremely stylish and aesthetic. In the series of photos, the actor was seen wearing striped jeans coupled with a black sleeveless T-shirt and a full blazer. He also wore black sunglasses while giving different poses.