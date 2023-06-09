Chris Hemsworth: It Would Be Fantastic to Work With Jr NTR, Ram Charan | Exclusive

Chris Hemsworth has managed to captivate his audience globally not just with his acting skills, but also with his undeniable charm. The Australian actor became a household name after playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also proved to be one of the most promising actors when it comes to action or even heartfelt dramas.

Piggybacking on the success of Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth will now be seen in the sequel of 2020 Netflix action-blockbuster Extraction. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction 2 will see Tyler Rake, played by Hemsworth, on yet another mission with his team starring Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Hemsworth got candid about what went behind the making of this action-packed sequel. Speaking of how he physically and mentally prepared for the role of Tyler Rake this time, he exclusively tells News18 Showsha, “I was coming on the back of Thor, so, I was in a bigger shape than I would have been in the first film. So, aesthetically, there was a lot more muscle I was carrying. But I had to very quickly adapt to what was required for [Extraction 2]. It was all about functionality, flexibility and a lot of movement. I worked with Sam [Hargrave] and the stunt team, and the rehearsals kind of became my training."

Sam Hargrave, in Extraction 1, had a single-shot action sequence that ran over 12 minutes, and Hemsworth admits that this is the “nature of how Sam shoots". “We do long days [of shoot]. We have thrown in heart and soul and blood, sweat and tears into it. It is a huge collaboration and a wonderful one," Hemsworth shares. On the ‘emotional side,’ Hemsworth states that this time, the story dives deep into his character’s past. “We had a great story here to tell, we hadn’t talked about in the first film. So, we had a great opportunity to dive right into the character, and what is Tyler Rake’s backstory in real depth and a greater insight to who he is."

We have seen Hemsworth packing powerful jabs and swinging the famous Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in all of the Marvel movies. But action sequences in Extraction series are obviously not similar to the ones he is used to in Thor series. So, which character was more demanding? “Every character demands you to show up and put your soul into it. It is all about the preparation and updating and exploration throughout the whole process. [Tyler Rake] is probably the most physically demanding role I have done. In Marvel movies, there are a lot of green screens and a lot of different camera angles and so on, whereas, the way Sam shoots is it’s all in-camera. It’t not like if we make a mistake we can fix it part, we got to get back and do it again. Physically demanding, but the reward is so much greater," says Hemsworth.