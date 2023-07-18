Christopher Nolan Clears The Air On Using An Actual Bomb In Oppenheimer: ‘It’s Little Bit Scary’

Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer is set to release this week. With Cillian Murphy in the lead role, the film depicts the journey of J Robert Oppenheimer, renowned as the father of the atomic bomb. Known for showing realism in his films, Christopher Nolan has once again pushed the boundaries as a filmmaker. Instead of relying on CGI, the director has used practical effects to portray the intensity of the nuclear explosion, prompting many to speculate that he may have used an actual atomic bomb for the Trinity Test sequence. Now the rumours have reached Nolan himself and in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker took the opportunity to clarify the speculations.

He said, “It’s flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand, but it’s also a little bit scary."

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan remains tight-lipped about the specific method used to capture the nuclear explosion in Oppenheimer, in order to preserve the illusion and keep the audience guessing. However, the director assures fans that there is absolutely no CGI used in the film.

“CG inherently is quite comfortable to look at. It’s safe, anodyne. And what I said to Andrew on Oppenheimer is, ‘This can’t be safe. It can’t be comfortable to look at it. It has to have bite. It’s got to be beautiful and threatening in equal measure’," he shared.

Since the launch of the Oppenheimer trailer, viewers noticed a countdown on Universal’s YouTube page. Many initially believed that the countdown was leading up to the film’s release date. However, it was later revealed by filmmaker Siddhant Adlakha that the countdown was actually symbolizing the exact moment of the Trinity test.