Christopher Nolan Feels Robert Downey Jr As Iron Man Was 'The Greatest Casting Decision In Film Industry'

Oppenheimer has released in India, with shows starting as early as 12:01 am. The Christopher Nolan film has a massive buzz in the country, resulting in high ticket sales. While the film is being talked about for the stellar cast line up which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, the inculcation of Robert Downey Jr has perhaps heightened the expectations from Nolan’s magnum opus. Now the Tenet director has praised Robert Downey Jr by deeming the maker’s selection of him essaying a character like Iron Man as “one of the greatest casting decisions in film history."

While speaking with Josh Horowitz of Happy, Sad, Confused, Christopher Nolan couldn’t stop himself from lauding the synergy between Robert Downey Jr and his MCU character Iron Man, “One of the best casting choices in film history, in my opinion, was when [Jon] Favreau had the vision to cast him as Iron Man. And you examine what happened and the direction that everything took as a result. And I believe Jon knew exactly how amazing of an actor and how amazing of a promise Downey had. Then the allure of a movie star, that amazing magnetism, enters the picture," the film-maker expressed.

He further got candid about collaborating with the celebrated actor on Oppenheimer. He told Josh Horowitz, “It was that you could go to him and say, ‘Okay, set your charisma and movie star fantasies aside for a moment and let yourself become engrossed in this real-life character who is so nuanced and has such an amazing role to play in Oppenheimer’s story. And I think a lot of his fan base is going to be quite shocked to see him sort of revert to that genius as an actor, just finding the truth in another human being and expressing it, and the things he accomplishes in the movie. Being able to flip fully and expand oneself in a way that many people haven’t seen someone who has achieved such greatness as a movie star is pretty cool."