Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Changes Certification from A to U/A in India Before Release

Two days before the release of much anticipated Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) changed the movie’s certification from ‘A’ to ‘U/A.’

The film also created buzz, as it was the first ‘R’ rated movie of Nolan in twenty years. The last one was Insomnia in 2002.

According to sources, the CBFC very cleverly cut some sexual scenes in a way that the scenes are retained, but not in an objectionable manner, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The CBFC also muted the word ‘a*****e,’ along with removing it from subtitles.

Surprisingly, a controversial scene in which Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh makes Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy read from Bhagavad Gita while having sex has not been removed, sources added.

‘A’ certification means, only adults above the age of 18 are allowed to watch it, as these films may contain violence, explicit sexual scenes, abusive language among others.

Whereas ‘U/A’ means that the movie contains moderate adult theme, and is not as strong in nature. These can be viewed by children below 12 years under parental guidance.

Oppenheimer releases on July 21

The story of the invention of the atomic bomb by America during World War II told in the movie “Oppenheimer" is a “warning" as the world faces the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, according to movie director Christopher Nolan.

Nolan has made the film based on a book titled American Prometheus, a 2005 biography of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the leader of the Manhattan Project that produced the first nuclear weapons.