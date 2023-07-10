Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Gets 3 AM Shows In India After Surge In Advance Sales

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated movie Oppenheimer is inching closer to its release and the advance booking of the film has received a thunderous response from moviegoers. The sales of the advance tickets began at the start of this month and looking at the enormous demand cinema chains have scheduled shows at 3 am as well. Notably, Oppenheimer has become the first non-franchise to receive such a humongous response prior to its release. Until now early morning shows had only been allotted to big-budgeted franchise movies including Avatar: The Way of Water and Marvel Superhero movies. Breaking records, several popular chains in Mumbai have slotted 3.30 and 3.45 am shows to the movie in addition to the regular ones.

Christopher Nolan, who is known to play with big ideas and concepts of time and space, has previously made viewers’ trips to the theatre a worthwhile experience with the release of mind-blowing movies like Inception and Interstellar among many others. This time, the director is bringing a story about the deadliest weapon ever known to humanity. He creates magic with his cinematography and Oppenheimer seems no different. With a storyline that accentuates his filming style, the movie chronicles the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who is known as the “father of the atomic bomb."

The plot has moviegoers so fascinated that thousands of tickets have already been sold. On Sunday, trade analyst Girish Johar estimated over 15,000 tickets have already been booked on IMAX. He predicted the excitement will only increase in the upcoming days. “More than 15,000 tickets in advance have been sold at IMAX sites in India for Oppenheimer. The fervor is such that few sites are even planning shows as early as 3.30 am. This craze is gonna increase with each passing day," he tweeted.