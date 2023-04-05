Breaking News
Over 4,000 Fresh Covid Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours in India
Home » Movies » Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Aka Richard Madden Wants to Play THIS Role in Bollywood Film

Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Aka Richard Madden Wants to Play THIS Role in Bollywood Film

Richard Madden is in Mumbai for the Asia-Pacific leg of promotions of Citadel, which also stars global star Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 09:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Richard Madden poses with Priyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Richard Madden poses with Priyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Richard Madden, who is all set to star as an elite spy in the upcoming action-thriller TV series ‘Citadel’, has expressed his desire to work in a Bollywood movie. Richard is best known for his role of the King Robb Stark in HBO series Game of Thrones.

Richard actor is in Mumbai for the Asia-Pacific leg of promotions of the series which also stars global star Priyanka Chopra. Speaking to the media at a press event in the city, Richard said, “India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here."

He also mentioned that he would like to essay “a comic role" if he works in a Bollywood movie as it’s something that he hasn’t tried his hand at.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Talking more about his visit to India, the actor shared that although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally, however a possible interaction with an unwanted friend - a leopard that often lurks in the eco-sensitive zone, deterred him from doing so.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made some shocking confessions at the Citadel press conference. The actress revealed that she cannot work with people she doesn’t like. The Citadel actress made the confession while talking about things that are non-negotiable for her when it comes to signing a project. Speaking about the subject at the press conference, Priyanka Chopra said, “I think what’s non-negotiable now is actually very true, I can’t work with people who I don’t like anymore."

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: April 05, 2023, 09:43 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 09:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Raises Temperature With Sensuous Saree-clad Pictures, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+12PHOTOS

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Style Lessons From The Ambani Family Ladies