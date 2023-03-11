Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Confronts Richard Madden, Gets Into An Intense Fight In New Video; Watch

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s espionage thriller Citadel has impressed fans like no other. It was released on March 6. The power pack trailer features Priyanka and Richard’s characters Mason Kane and Nadia Sinha set out to stop a nefarious new spy syndicate, Manticore. What wasn’t surprising was Priyanka’s badass avatar who is as deadly with her work as she looks. Now the makers have released an exclusive scene that has surely caught the fancy of the cine-buffs.

In the sneak peek clip, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden confront each other in a dramatic exchange. The scene perfectly captures the tension between Chopra and Madden and mildly relies on humour as well. When Richard chucks a knife at Priyanka, she seemed taken aback but what really blows her mind is that he gets to know the identity of Nadia Sinha, a spy. The clip ends with the release date flashing along with Prime Video’s logo. Sharing the clip on her timeline, Priyanka wrote, “The best cover for a spy is to forget you were ever a spy at all. Watch the first clip for Citadel Prime."

Advertisement

Speaking with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka said that for the first time in 22 years, she has been given equal pay as her male co-stars. “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years and I have done about almost 70-plus features. I’ve done two TV shows. But when I did ‘Citadel,’ it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity with my male co-actor. The first time in 22 years. Did that happen because the very few female decision-makers in Hollywood was the one that I had a contract with? I wonder if it would have been a different conversation if a woman didn’t have that decision," she said.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast of the web series also includes Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. As per the announcement, the first two episodes will premiere on April 28. Following this, a new episode will stream every Friday and it will go on until May 26. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel will be followed by spin-offs in several languages across the world. Talking about the Indian adaptation, which was recently announced, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be taking on the mantle. Spin-offs of the English version will also be set in Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Read all the Latest Movies News here