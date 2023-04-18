Citadel Producer, MCU Director Joe Russo Lauds SS Rajamouli; Says, 'Movies Like RRR...'

Anthony and Joe Russo are renowned for producing popular Marvel movies that have captivated audiences of all ages. During an international festival held in Scotland, Joe Russo referred to India as one of the most significant markets for the film industry, and he also expressed admiration for SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

In a conversation with Deadline, a Hollywood trade website, Joe Russo lauded SS Rajamouli’s RRR, describing it as a more “diverse and globally inclusive" production. He also acknowledged that while Bollywood is one of the largest film industries worldwide, it has limited exposure outside of India. “Thank God for movies like RRR, using a level of technical genius, visual effects, and mythological storytelling to appeal to a much wider audience. We learn about other cultures from movies like that. So, I guess, our goal would be empowerment. We want to support other markets as much as possible so their stories can get through in a broader way," he said.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that RRR has received praises from Hollywood biggies. Not very long back, during an interaction with Rajamouli, filmmaker Steven Spielberg had said, “I thought your movie was outstanding. I had not seen it when we met. I saw it last week. It was just amazing. I could not believe my eyes. For me, It was like eye candy.I thought the performances (were good). In your movie, I was happy to see how you ended Alison Doody’s story. She was heinous and so was her husband (Ray Stevenson’s General Scott), It had a beautiful visual style."

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has gained global recognition for its grandeur and captivating storyline. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film has garnered a massive fan following in India as well as overseas. RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ created history for being the first Indian production to win an Oscar (for the Best Original Song).

