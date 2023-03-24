Class Actor Zeyn Shaw Recalls Being Told 'You Are Too Fair, Will Never Work In This Country' | Exclusive

Elite’s remake Class, which was released on Netflix last month, is still creating the right kind of buzz. The Ashim Ahluwalia show introduced around 11 debutants who have gone on to dominate social media with their presence and create their own fanbase. News18.com caught up with actor Zeyn Shaw for an exclusive conversation where he bared his heart about his show and how he had to face several rejections before reaching this position. The actor plays Veer Ahuja, a rich, hotheaded teenager who looks down on his working-class friends.

During this candid chat, Zeyn mentioned that one of the major problems with his role was that the director found him ‘too nice’ to play a ‘rich, Delhi as****e.’ The debutante actor also opened up about competition from star kids and talked at length about nepotism. Here are some of the excerpts from the interview:

The series is getting wonderful reviews. How do you feel?

I’ve heard it’s not that normal to get so much positivity and I can speak on behalf of the whole cast, it’s been so overwhelming, especially because we were 11 newcomers. I can’t even tell you how much rejection we faced before getting to this point. I am very grateful right now for the way people have taken to this TV show, despite some people thinking it is a bit controversial.

Did you audition for a lot of series and films before Class?

Lots. And one thing that people don’t understand is that it is not a one-day process when you audition, make it to the top list and then get rejected. It’s a two-three month process to get to that stage. After that when you get rejected, the feeling is horrible. I must have gotten rejected maybe 50 times before I booked the Class. The one thing you really have to do is be mentally strong and keep pushing. This is also the beauty of the industry but it can also be very daunting that you never know what projects will work where. There are so many external factors involved apart from your performance. The director might not like the way you look or they might remind you of somebody they don’t like. There are so many factors that come into play into it. For all of it to come to fruition right now is very humbling.

How did you land for the Class?

I started auditioning in the summer of 2020. They loved all my scenes with Saba (Madhyama Sehgal) and the scene where I had to be vulnerable and sensitive. Ashim wanted me to join workshops in Bombay and do a screen test before he gave me the part because, in his words, and I am going to quote him, he told me, “You know what the problem is? You’re too nice of a guy and I want you to play this rich, Delhi as****e. But you are too nice! Can you do that for me? Can you get that out?"

Ashim, along with the episodic directors Gul (Dharmani) and Kabir (Mehta) are the ones who got the evil side out of me. I auditioned in July and they called me around September for a screen test with Yashika and Madhyama. After the test, Ashim put me in a workshop with the rest of the cast but it was a very uneasy period because I still didn’t know whether I was going to get the part or if they are looking for other people. Luckily by the end, all of it worked out and I got my contract in October 2020.

Salman Khan also gave you a shout-out for your role.

I really didn’t see that coming. My parents called me and asked me to check Instagram. And my phone was blowing up because so many people were messaging me and I could not figure out what was going on. I went on Instagram and saw the post and it was very sweet of him. I still don’t believe it and I go on his profile sometimes to see the picture. That was crazy.

A lot of people criticised the show because they think the depiction of the rich Delhi school kids was a bit exaggerated.

I am from Delhi and not like everyone is like this. We are not like this, we are just actors playing those characters to entertain the audiences. But I think the problem these days is that parents don’t want to believe that their kids are doing this. That is why the whole concept of denial comes in and they shun away from it. And I understand that. I can imagine as a parent, they would not want their kids to do it. Some of the stuff shown on the show, of course, is fiction, but a lot of the stuff shown around the caste system or the class divide actually happens. Kids are very mean to each other. Unfortunately, we live in a hate generation. If you look at social media, people are waiting for a reason to sh*t on each other.

Going forward, are you concerned that you might be facing competition from insiders or star kids?

Absolutely not. I know there’s this big talk about nepotism and star kids but nepotism exists in each and every industry. Is it unfair? Maybe, but that’s life. Nepotism is prevalent everywhere and competition is everywhere. My advice to people is that if you focus more on the competition or how unfair things are then it will take away from your personality and your hard work.

I have been rejected so many times before Class. People told me I am too fair and I will never work out in this country. I got a lot of negative feedback but I’m so blessed to have such a supportive family.

Have you signed anything after Class?

I finished shooting a film and it happened very quickly. We wrapped up in 3 months. I can’t reveal too much about the film, but it’s directed by someone who’s done work for an OTT platform and has a hit show already. I think it should come out around August or September.

There were also reports that you will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh.

Can’t confirm or deny but you’ll hear something about my next project very soon. Meanwhile, Class has been renewed for a second season.

